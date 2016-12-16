Hilary Duff shuts down haters, Alan Thicke dies and more ICYMI news

R.I.P.

So long, old friend. "Growing Pains" star Alan Thicke passed away in Burbank, California, on Dec. 13, 2016, at the age of 69. The beloved TV dad was playing hockey with son Carter when he suffered a heart attack. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later was pronounced dead. Many of Hollywood's biggest names were shaken by the news and reacted on social media. Leonardo DiCaprio, who got his start on "Growing Pains," said Alan was a positive influence on his life. "He had tremendous class, a huge heart, and he taught me and so many others the valuable lessons about humility and gratitude," Leo wrote on Facebook. "I've seen him a number of times over the years and when Alan Thicke walked in the room, quite frankly, no one was cooler."

