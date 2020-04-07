Celebrity name pronunciation guide

Let's face it, some celebrity names are tricky to pronounce! To prevent you from sounding like an amateur, Wonderwall.com has some advice on the correct way to say some of your favorite stars' monikers. First up in our pronunciation guide is birthday girl Saoirse Ronan, who turns 26 on April 12, 2020. There are actually two ways to say her name correctly. "It's pronounced either 'Sir-sha' -- like 'inertia' -- [or] a lot of Irish people would say 'Seer-sha,'" the Oscar nominee once told Yahoo Movies. "It's Irish for 'freedom' or 'liberty,'" she added. "It's a cool little name there but I didn't like it when I was younger because nobody had that name... but I like it now. It's like my own little stage name that no one can pronounce!" Keep reading to learn how to correctly say more stars' names...

