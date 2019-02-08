Charlize Theron posts very rare throwback pic, plus more news

Charlize Theron shares modeling #tbt pic -- and a hilarious comment to January Jones

Charlize Theron has yet to comment on rumors she and Brad Pitt are dating, but she has plenty of thoughts about the way she looked when she first started modeling back in South Africa as a kid. On Thursday, Feb. 7, the 43-year-old actress shared a head shot that showed a very young, lovely-as-ever version of herself in a gauzy, red wrap top, captioning the pic, "Pulled a full Marie Kondo and came across this gem. My first modeling competition back in South Africa. Really wishing I kept this top. #tbt."January Jones was among those who replied to the post, writing, "Uhhh ... you look the same," along with an astonished-looking Emoji, according to CommentsByCelebs, Charlize then offered this hilarious retort to her pal and showbiz colleague: "@januaryjones, if by 'the same' you mean I still look like I'm smelling someone's fart but smiling through it, then YES. I look EXECLY [sic] the same! Thank you for noticing." Um ...

