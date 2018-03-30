Chris Brown addresses controversial photos of his hands around woman's neck, plus more news

Chris Brown addresses controversial photos

Photos showing Chris Brown putting his arms around a distressed looking woman's neck as another person appears to try and stop him surfaced this week, prompting Chris to defend himself -- well, sort of. "THANKS for all the publicity today. Y'all know damn well I ain't going down that road," he wrote in a post on Thursday, March 29. "There is no need to even defend myself on the matter. Everyone that's around (girl/guy) are my HOMIES. NO FOUL PLAY ... NO IGNORANT S---. END of discussion. LOVE." According to the Daily Mail, the photos were taken in Miami, where Chris was renting a house during the Ultra electronic music festival. His lawyer has already dismissed suggestions Chris was trying to harm the woman, telling TMZ, "She's a friend. It's obviously playful as she confirmed. Whoever invaded their privacy will be held accountable." The lawyer has also claimed the woman whose throat Chris appeared to grab called his office and said there was no wrongdoing. Since the singer assaulted Rihanna before the Grammys in 2009, Chris has reportedly been involved in physical incidents with Drake, Frank Ocean, his former manager, a man he allegedly punched in Washington, D.C. and a woman he allegedly punched at his house. Two years ago, he was also arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

RELATED: Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green are expecting, plus more ICYMI news for this week