Kim Kardashian hints about having one more baby, plus more news

Kim Kardashian West is open to having four kids

Are Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West already thinking about having a fourth baby? In her new cover story for Elle, Kim reveals her maximum number (kid-wise) is four, leaving the door open for one more sibling to join her family's growing brood. "I don't think I could handle more than that," she tells the magazine. "My time is spread really thin. And I think it's important that in all couples, the mom give the husband as much attention as the kids." Kim and Kanye welcomed their third child, Chicago, via gestational carrier earlier this year. And as she admits to Elle, it was painful not to carry the baby herself, despite warnings that her preeclampsia and placenta accreta conditions could be fatal for both her and a fetus. "I hated being pregnant. But as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own," Kim says. "The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it's the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody."

