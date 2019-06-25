Duggar family reveals gender of two newest additions, plus more news

Josiah and Lauren Duggar announce their baby's gender

The ever-expanding Duggar family is getting ready to welcome not one but two more little girls to the mix! Us Weekly reports Josiah Duggar and his wife, Lauren Duggar, have revealed they are expecting a daughter. "We are so grateful that God has blessed us with a sweet baby girl!" the couple told the tab. "If she only knew how loved she is already and how many people are already praying for her! She truly is a gift… a miracle from God." According to Us, Lauren and Josiah had a small gender reveal party at which her sister, Lily, who had been given the blood work results by Lauren, surprised the family with the results via a pink confetti-filled balloon. And it turns out the "Counting On" couple's baby girl will have a pal about the same age once she arrives. Yep, Joe and Kendra Duggar also announced the gender of their second baby to Us this week. "Parenting has already proven to be more wonderful than we could have dreamed. Even though we come from large families, there is nothing like having your own children. We are so thrilled that a little girl will be joining our family!" they told the magazine, adding of their son, "Garrett is going to be such a great big brother." Earlier this month, Josh and Anna Duggar revealed they, too, are expecting a little girl.

