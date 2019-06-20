Josh and Anna Duggar reveal the gender of their sixth child, plus more news

Josh and Anna Duggar reveal the gender of their sixth child

Looks like Josh and Anna Duggar are about to be the proud parents of three boys and three girls. On Thursday, June 20, the couple posted a video announcing the gender of their sixth baby-to-be -- and it turns out Mackenzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith and Mason Duggar are getting a new little sister in the next few months, according to E! News. "This is the 6th gender reveal for our little family and it always so exciting!" Anna captioned a video showing the family gathered around a cake shaped like a bee hive atop a sign that read, "what's it gonna bee?" Anna continued: "Each child God has given us is unique and special — we all look forward to the arrival of our daughter / sister this fall! This morning Jessa [Duggar] sent over an article which mentioned our first gender reveal with Mackynzie on the Today Show as something that helped popularize gender reveal cakes 10 years ago. While it's hard to believe it's been that long, it also reminded us to get this video posted!" She went on to recall that "Buddy the Cake Boss" made the cake for their first gender reveal, which they cut into with Meredith Vieira as "Today" viewers cheered. "All that to say, Grandma was the one who sparked this special tradition for our family and it sounds like a lot of other families have enjoyed the idea over the years as well!" she wrote. "With Grandma's passing last week, this 6th gender reveal is a reminder of her love — I'm so glad we were able to share the news of our third little girl with Great-Grandma before she went to be with Jesus!"

