Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt's 'Once Upon a Time' poster slammed for being too Photoshopped, plus more news

Fans slam Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' poster

How much Photoshop is too much Photoshop? That's what a slew of Leonardo DiCaprio's fans and Instagram followers were left wondering after the actor shared the new poster for his upcoming Quentin Tarantino film with Brad Pitt on Monday, March 18. "Hollywood. 1969. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood," Leo, 44, wrote alongside the late '60s-stylized image of him with Brad, 55. "Brad Pitt looks photoshopped," commented one user. "Photoshopped… FOR SURE," wrote another. A third suggested Brad looked like his face had been edited onto Matthew McConaughey's body. "Remember when REAL artist would paint real works of art for posters… Sigh, I mean I am still excited as hell for this movie but this poster is lame as f---!" griped yet another suspicious user. As Page Six reported last summer, Sony initially shared a photo of the stars that included marks where the original pic had been edited to make Brad's chin less wrinkled and Leo's chin tighter. At the time, the studio said neither actor was in on the decision to tweak the image. As of Monday, Sony had yet to respond to Page Six's request for comment. "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," which tells the story of a western star and his stunt double at the time of the Manson murders, hits theaters on July 26.

