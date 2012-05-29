Adam Levine: Maybe I Was a Bimbo

By Laura Blum

Adam Levine isn't just a rock star. Through his gig as a celeb judge on NBC's hit show "The Voice," the Maroon 5 star has been able to reveal his human side. From his promiscuous reputation to his disdain for reality TV, Levine opened up to Details about the difference between Adam Levine, the rocker, and Adam Levine, the man.

RELATED: Read the full article on Details

On the difference types of reality television:

"I've never been interested in reality television. I accept the fact that there are 'Real Housewives' out there, but I don't need to watch a f------ television show about it. These people are living their lives publicly so they can become famous and rich. I despise that. But when you're trying to become a singer, or even losing weight--anything like that I fully endorse. 'The Voice' is built on positivity. Once we started filming, I knew that America was really going to love it."