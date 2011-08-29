Angelina Jolie: 'There Is No Secret Wedding'
angelina jolie vanity fair
By Lisa Ingrassia
There are few things Angelina Jolie hasn't tried. But she checked screenwriting and directing off her bucket list with 'In the Land of Blood and Honey,' a love story set during the Bosnian War. As she awaits the film's December release, Jolie chats with Vanity Fair about pushing her boundaries -- and tackles those pesky wedding rumors.
On her decision to direct 'In the Land of Blood and Honey':
"It was something I didn't trust out of my hands. So by default I ended up putting myself in as director."
