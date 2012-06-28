Anna Paquin: I Love Being Married

In "True Blood," Anna Paquin plays a vampire-loving, butt-kicking Southern beauty. But off-screen, her life is much more tame: She and her costar husband, Stephen Moyer, recently announced they are expecting twins. As she gets ready to become a mom, the actress opened up to Redbook in its August issue. Click through to see what she has to say about married life, nesting -- and all those nude scenes.

RELATED: Read more from the Anna Paquin cover story

On enjoying her schedule and getting to work with her husband:

"I was really craving a bit of consistency. ... Granted, 'True Blood' is not exactly normal, but it's about as normal as I ever want to be. My normal always falls a little left of center."