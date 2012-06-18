How Anne Hathaway Slimmed Down to Become Catwoman

By Molly McGonigle

Anne Hathaway has had a big year so far, and we're only halfway through it. She starred in the upcoming film adaptation of "Les Misérables," due out in December, and she got engaged to her longtime beau, Adam Shulman. Up next, Anne will make her debut as Catwoman in "The Dark Knight Rises" -- which involved a lot of dieting so she could fit into that tight leather costume. In the newest issue of Allure, Anne dishes about slimming down, Botox and the hardest part about being vegan.

RELATED: Read the full story in Allure

On nudity in acting:

"I'm as vain as the next girl, but I think it's my job to show people as they live, and nudity is part of life."