Anne Hathaway: I'm too trusting

By Jen Odell

When Anne Hathaway started shooting the emotionally raw "Love & Other Drugs," she was still getting over a breakup with convicted fraudster Raffaello Follieri, an experience that made her role hit home hard. But she's learned a few lessons about love and life since then. In the November issue of Vogue, Anne opens up about romances -- new and old -- the film and more.

On the Vogue cover shoot at Maxim's in Paris:

"It was true glamour. Not just the clothes and the jewels but that feeling that glamour can produce in you, which is like a dream."

