Arnold Schwarzenegger's Highs and Lows

arnold schwarzenegger body builder

By Michael Mullen

On Jan. 18, with the release of "The Last Stand," Arnold Schwarzenegger emerges from the smoldering rubble of California politics, bloodied but not broken, to smash open the doors of Hollywood and reclaim his action-star crown. In honor of one of the most explosive and improbable successes known to man or machine, we take a look back at the highs and lows of Arnold's career. So, you know, let's get pumped.

Junior

Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger was born in Thal, a quaint Austrian village. His father, the local police chief, was a cruel disciplinarian, and the abusive situation at home drove young Arnold into sports. He was only 14 when he fell in love for the first time -- with a dumbbell -- and by 17, he was already competing in bodybuilding competitions. While completing his year of compulsory service in the Austrian army, he went AWOL to compete in Junior Mr. Europe and landed in military prison for a week as a result. But he did win the title. By 1967, he was the youngest-ever winner of the amateur Mr. Universe title. Next stop, Ka-li-for-nia.