Ashley Doesn't Want 'Twilight' to Define her

By Molly McGonigle

Fresh off the success of "Eclipse," Ashley Greene is already thinking about life post-"Twilight." Not that she doesn't appreciate her time in the realm of Twihards, but Greene is excited for what's next. Greene talks to Elle about looking like Stephenie Meyers' description of Alice Cullen and being considered a sexpot.

On living with "Twilight"'s success:

"I've gone from zero to 60. Every one of us is working like a maniac!"

