Ashley Greene: 'Twilight' Has Ruined Me

By Chris Gardner

Don't bother asking Ashley Greene about the real-life affair that rocked the "Twilight" universe, because she's not talking about Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. Not even one word.

"That is off limits ... really," Greene told a Marie Claire writer during a chat for the magazine's November cover story. She wasn't so tight-lipped when it came to discussing her career, dishing on her love life and divulging why she keeps a diary.

RELATED: Read More From The Ashley Greene Interview

On getting spoiled by the success of the "Twilight" franchise:

"'Twilight' has ruined me. When this is all over, flying internationally is going to be very hard for me. It is just not worth it to buy a first-class ticket, because of the cost. I'm lucky because my dad taught me how to be frugal and save. And that's important because I want to know that I don't have to take an acting job for two or three years if I don't want to and that I'll still be able to make my house and car payments and buy food for my dogs."

Keep clicking for more of Ashley's Marie Claire interview ...