Behind-the-Scenes with the Royal Couple

By Jon Warech

Hours after feting Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, at the BAFTA Brits to Watch gala in Los Angeles, we caught up with TV executive producer and judge on "So You Think You Can Dance" Nigel Lythgoe about the big night. Keep clicking to find out what the royal couple was really like, their impression of Los Angeles and the latest with the "American Idol" judges.

WONDERWALL: So, you've had quite a busy weekend. How's it going so far?

NIGEL LYTHGOE: A little busy. Very good. Last night, I was bursting with pride being involved with the Duke and Duchess and today, down in San Diego and looking at the talent for "American Idol."