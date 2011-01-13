Best Performances of 2010 in W Magazine

By Michelle Lanz

As bad a year as 2010 was, with all the natural disasters and turmoil, Hollywood still manged to produce some stellar films and performances. In the February issue of W, stars Natalie Portman, Michael Douglas and others take part in a special Best Performances feature with breathtakingly beautiful results. Click through to see excepts from the spread and make sure you check out the whole series when the issue hits newsstands January 25.

Natalie Portman on a film that influenced her as a child:

"The movie that I watched the most when I was growing up was 'Dirty Dancing.' I always loved Penny, probably because I was really like Baby. I was a Jewish girl from a Jewish family, so of course I liked the tall, skinny blond girl."

RELATED: W Magazine's "Best Performances" Portfolio