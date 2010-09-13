Blake: 'I want babies. Lots of babies'

By Michelle Lanz

Blake Lively is already well-known by fans of "Gossip Girl," but the blond beauty is about to become a household name with her new film "The Town" starring opposite Ben Affleck. In the new issue of Allure, Blake Lively opens up about her need for privacy, her aspirations as a restaurateur and how she wants to be a mom.

On not wanting to be famous:

"Yeah, I don't comment on my relationships, so you can skin that one! My anonymity is something I treasure. Wanting to be an actor and wanting to be famous are different."

