Blake Lively Talks Sex Scene With Ben Affleck

By Molly McGonigle

Blake Lively is out to prove she is more than a leggy blonde in September's crime thriller "The Town." And in the newest issue of Interview, her co-star and director, Ben Affleck, sits her down and asks some tough questions. Click through to see what Blake says about her acting background, whose career she admires and her awkward sex scene with Ben.

On getting intimate with Ben on-screen:

"With acting, I think half of it is just acting confident. We stand on these red carpets and pose in these dresses, but we're all only so confident. It doesn't mean we think we're great-looking or anything. It's all a facade. But the sex scene was really awkward. It was my first day, so thank you for that."