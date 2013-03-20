Carly Rae Jepsen chats about music, fashion and touring the world

Carly rae Jepsen coca cola perfect harmony american idol

By Stacie Anthony

With catchy songs like "Call Me, Maybe" and "Tonight I'm Getting Over You" taking over the radio, it's no surprise that Coca-Cola and "American Idol" joined forces with Carly Rae Jepsen for this year's Perfect Harmony finale performance. Starting March 20, "AI" fans can go online and vote each week on which lyric will be incorporated into a song that Carly will perform on the season finale of "American Idol." Wonderwall recently caught up with the pop superstar, who dished about her new gig, fashion and what it's like touring around the world.

Wonderwall: Can you tell us about the Perfect Harmony finale perfromance?

Carly Rae Jepsen: "It's fun! The point of it is, I'm writing three different versions of a song and then we're allowing the public to pick which one they like the best. It'll be a little bit more complicated than that because we're really getting everyone to help us design the whole show and performance, so, for a girl who loves songwriting and collaborating, it's like a massive collaboration.

"I remember auditioning for 'Canadian Idol' way back when. I would've never thought that one day I'd be performing on the finale of 'American Idol.' It's a strange life, but it's been an interesting one!"