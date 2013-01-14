Carrie Underwood: I wear shorts under dresses
Carrie Underwood in Allure
By Molly McGonigle
Ever since making it big on "American Idol," Carrie Underwood has proved that nice girls can come out on top -- and do so stylishly. She recently sat down with Allure to dish on all things country music. In the newest issue of Allure -- on sale on Jan. 22 -- see what Carrie says about why you'll never see her have a wardrobe malfunction, her thoughts on gay marriage and a whole lot more.
RELATED: See more behind-the-scenes photos from Carrie's interview
On revealing stage outfits:
"Underneath every skirt, every dress, I'm wearing shorts. So that everyone in the world knows, if I ever fell down, nobody would get a peek at anything."
Carrie Underwood in Allure
By Molly McGonigle
Ever since making it big on "American Idol," Carrie Underwood has proved that nice girls can come out on top -- and do so stylishly. She recently sat down with Allure to dish on all things country music. In the newest issue of Allure -- on sale on Jan. 22 -- see what Carrie says about why you'll never see her have a wardrobe malfunction, her thoughts on gay marriage and a whole lot more.
RELATED: See more behind-the-scenes photos from Carrie's interview
On revealing stage outfits:
"Underneath every skirt, every dress, I'm wearing shorts. So that everyone in the world knows, if I ever fell down, nobody would get a peek at anything."