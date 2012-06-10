Blake Lively Fantasizes About Her Wedding Day

By Stacie Anthony

Known for her luscious locks, keen fashion sense and her A-list relationship with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively sheds her "Gossip Girl" persona Serena van der Woodsen to take a walk on the dark side in her new movie, "Savages," this summer. In Marie Claire's July issue, the actress dished about why she doesn't have a stylist, what she wants to wear on her wedding day and more.

On why she doesn't have a stylist:

"Because I love fashion. It's such an expression of self. I often see people and they look great, but I can identify who styled them. Every stylist has a signature. Maybe it sounds jerky, but I'm lucky to be on such a fashion-centric show [Gossip Girl]. There's no designer I don't have access to."