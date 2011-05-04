Cameron: Marriage is a dying institution

By Michelle Lanz

Sexier than ever at 38, Cameron Diaz still knows how to work a Maxim cover. The hot-bodied actress opens up in the June issue of the magazine about her love of men, her role in "Bad Teacher" and why she thinks marriage is a dying institution.

On her tips for men on relationships

"I love men more than anything. I want all men to be happy and have rad women in their lives. But guys need women who challenge them and don't let them get away with their s--t. Women, conversely, need to not be crazy bitches who blow up when their guys tell them something that scares them."