Jessica Alba talks career, motherhood and her new business venture

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Jessica Alba is as famous for being one of Hollywood's most hands-on moms as for her status as one of the hottest leading-ladies in the business. In the newest issue of Self, she opens up about her career after motherhood and the inspiration for launching her web business The Honest Company. Click through to see how being a mom affected her outlook on life, failure, and her "bubble butt!"

RELATED: Read the full interview on Self

On how motherhood changed her life:

"Before I got pregnant, it was all about my career. Afterward, I slowed down and realized that life is loving, connecting and sharing. My parents taught me that helping your neighbor is part of being human."