Chad Michael Murray has a new drive thanks to wife, baby boy

Prepare yourselves for Chad Michael Murray as you've never seen him before! The 34-year-old actor has played many roles over the years -- from the high school heartthrob on "One Tree Hill" to the ambitious agent we all loved to hate on "Agent Carter." But now the New York native has taken on his favorite role yet: fatherhood. Wonderwall.com caught up with Chad as he promoted "Outlaws and Angels" -- he stars as the dangerous leader of a band of outlaws (his second-favorite role yet!) who hide out with the twisted family of a frontier preacher after a heist in the deliciously dark western-drama -- and the former teen idol couldn't stop gushing about life with his wife, "Chosen" co-star Sarah Roemer, and their 1-year-old son. Keep reading to see what he told us about how being a dad has changed his life, why he had to go back to work right after his son was born, how his facial hair helped him win his wife's heart and more. And don't forget to check out "Outlaws and Angels" in select theaters and on VOD starting July 15, 2016.

