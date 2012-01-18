Charlize Theron: "I Was Pretty Sick as an Infant"

By Jon Warech

For a former model, Charlize Theron plays the role of complete mess pretty well. While she's all glitz and glamour on the red carpet, Theron says she does have some similarities to her most recent character in "Young Adult." She sat down with W magazine to discuss her childhood, rise to fame and the beauty secrets she shares with her character Mavis Gary.

On her "Young Adult" character:

"I liked Mavis, but no, I don't think I need to like my characters. I do think empathy is very important. It's crucial to understand circumstance and story to grasp the role in a truthful manner. Your characters are like your children: Sometimes they make you proud, and other times, you think, 'Oh, really?!' In 'Young Adult,' I wanted to show some cringe-worthy moments that only women will get."

