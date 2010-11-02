Cher on Aging: 'It's getting in my way'

By Michelle Lanz

After a hiatus from the spotlight, Cher is back in the public eye promoting her upcoming film "Burlesque," also starring Christina Aguilera. In the new issue of Vanity Fair, Cher gets candid about her daughter's gender reassignment surgery, her relationship with Sonny Bono and her family's drug abuse.

On her family and drugs:

"It's weird, because both of my children had the same drug problems as their fathers -- same drug of choice. My father was a heroin addict, and my sister's father was an alcoholic. But it jumped us. I didn't not do drugs because of moral issues. I tried a couple of drugs, but I never felt good out of control. I have the constitution of a fruit fly. I can't do coffee, but I can do Dr Pepper."