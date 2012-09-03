Christina Aguilera: 'I Love That Now I Have a Booty'

By Stacie Anthony

Christina Aguilera's powerful vocals have made her one of the most successful stars in pop music. With a new album in the works, click through to see what "The Voice" judge says in the October issue of Lucky about fame, her curvy body and how she perfects her famous red pout.

RELATED: Read the full interview on Lucky

On the moment she realized she was going to be famous:

"When you're young, it's so easy to get bulldozed," she says. She was surrounded by people trying to control what she said, what she sang and what she wore. "There were these two ladies who worked at the record label who always wanted to come to fittings and dress me up like a Barbie doll. It was disgusting," says Aguilera. But two years later she freed herself of those influences and released "Stripped."