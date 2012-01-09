Christina Talks About Her 'Hard Year,' Motherhood and Loving Her Body

By Molly McGonigle

Anyone who can survive Hollywood for over 10 years and still be in love with what they're doing is a lucky person. And Christina Aguilera is just that. She's experienced highs and lows, and in the new issue of Marie Claire, out Jan. 17, nothing is off topic. The singer talks about her weight, personal life drama and how motherhood has changed her. Click through to read more!

On not listening to the talk about her weight:

"I've been through my highs, I've been through my lows. Being too thin, being bigger. I've been criticized for being on both sides of the scale. It's noise I block out. I love my body. My boyfriend loves my body. My son is healthy and happy, so that's all that matters to me."