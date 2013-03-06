Colin Farrell: Highs and Lows

Colin Farrell Matthew Davis Tigerland shirtless

By Stacie Anthony

He may be considered a reformed bad boy, but it was Colin Farrell's greasy good looks, penchant for beautiful women and hard-partying ways that made him one of the most infamously dangerous men in Hollywood. Now that he has transformed his life with better decision-making, and by becoming a hands-on dad, we're honoring his new flick "Dead Man Down" -- in theaters March 8 -- by taking a look back at the good, the bad and the ugly from Colin's wild past.

The Eye of the Tiger

Colin's thirst to succeed was cultivated at an early age (well, after causing some ruckus). Born on May 31, 1976, in Castleknock, Ireland, Colin and his siblings were raised by his former Shamrock Rovers' footballer father, Eamonn, and his stay-at-home mom, Rita. Throughout his childhood Colin was known to be quite the troublemaker and was even thrown out of school at 17. After landing a few oddball jobs, including a brief stint as a male model (he stripped down to a pair of short-shorts and a nipple-baring tank for his first photo shoot in Sydney, Australia) Colin landed his first big break in 2000's "Tigerland."