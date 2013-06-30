Demi Lovato: I was suicidal at age 7

Demi Lovato suicidal 7 cosmopolitan

By Wonderwall Editors

Demi Lovato has been quite transparent with her fans and the press since late 2010 when she sought treatment for various issues including substance abuse, cutting and an eating disorder. But the former Disney star is now revealing that her problems date back to a much earlier time in her life. Demi has a few shocking admissions in Cosmopolitan's August 2013 issue. Keep reading to catch the "X Factor" judge's biggest bombshells ...

On her early struggles during her first gig on "Barney & Friends":

"At the time, I was just so grateful to be on TV, but I was also really struggling. Looking back, there was a connection -- probably between any kid who's ever sang that [theme] song to Barney -- a little place in a child's heart, a void, that could be filled. And maybe Barney fills it. Even before Barney, I was suicidal. I was 7. With Barney -- I guess subliminally -- I did have a relationship with this figure that was saving my life in a way. … I've talked about being bullied and the years of being a teenager, but I went through things when I was younger that I've never talked about that probably caused me to turn out the way I ended up turning out."

