Demi Lovato on 'X Factor': I Root for Everyone

By Chris Gardner

Demi Lovato works hard. And it's not just her 9-to-5 that keeps her busy. The singer and "X Factor" judge puts in a lot of extra hours to stay healthy -- both mentally and physically. She opens up in the August issue of Self about her eating disorder and how she stays so fit.

On how her friends help keep her healthy:

"I surround myself with people who make positive decisions and who have more interests than wanting to go to clubs and get wasted. My friends and I look out for each other, and I love just inviting everyone over to watch TV."