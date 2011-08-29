Demi Moore, Jennifer Aniston and Alicia Keys Team Up to Beat Breast Cancer

By Molly McGonigle

Demi Moore, Jennifer Aniston and Alicia Keys may not have much in common aside from working in Hollywood. But they do agree that more needs to be done about breast cancer. This common concern prompted the trio to direct one short film each about the effects of the disease. Read what Jen, Demi and Alicia have to say to Glamour about their short films for Project Five, relationships and much more!

Jennifer Aniston on wanting to bring Project Five to life:

"We were intrigued by the challenge of creating short stories that would defy audiences' expectation of the subject. We wanted to balance the drama with humor and irreverence because that's what's helped our friends who've faced this get through their treatment. We wanted stories that were informative without being heavy-handed. Oh, and they needed to be brilliantly written. Other than that, our goals were small."