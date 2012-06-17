Emma Stone: What I Learned From Ryan Gosling

emma stone vogue

By Laura Blum

Emma Stone may be one of Hollywood's "it" girls, but the "Amazing Spider-Man" star is still getting used to life as an A-lister. With refreshing humility, this funny-girl-turned-leading-lady opens up to Vogue about what she's learned along the road. Click through for Emma's thoughts about getting used to life in the limelight, coping with anxiety, and what she learned from Ryan Gosling.

RELATED: Read the whole article on Vogue.com

What she learned from Ryan Gosling:

"There's this Ryan Gosling quote that I steal all the time -- I watched an interview with him in Cannes -- and he said picking roles is like listening to songs on the radio: There can be a lot of really great songs in a row, but then one comes on that just makes you want to dance."