Esquire Names Mila Kunis the Sexiest Woman Alive

Wonderwall Editors

Smart, talented, funny and smokin' hot, Mila Kunis has what you might call the whole package. Esquire, however, has a different classification for the "Black Swan" star: Sexiest Woman Alive. Scooping up this year's coveted title from 2011 Sexiest Woman Alive Rihanna, the 29-year-old Ukrainian beauty flaunts her curves and talks everything from fame to politics to immigration in the mag's November issue. Click through for Wonderwall's highlights from the interview and photo shoot, then head over to Esquire for even more Mila ...

On her comedic skills -- or lack, thereof:

"I think I stumbled upon doing funny things, but I'm not funny. I just know how to deliver a joke. There are people who naturally exude humor and are constantly saying funny things, and there are the people who know how to deliver a joke. It's a learned skill. Through 20 years of doing this, I practice it. I think that the second you think that you're funny is when you stop being funny."