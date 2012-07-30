Eva Longoria on Victoria Beckham: She's So Funny

By Molly McGonigle

Now that Eva Longoria is done with her eight-year stint on "Desperate Housewives," she's turning her attention toward new ventures. Luckily for us, she recently took some time out of her schedule to talk to Lucky about her new life. See what she has to say about her pet peeves, Victoria Beckham and more.

RELATED: Read the full story on Lucky

On why she doesn't like flip flops:

"I was born in platform heels. I actually always fall down when I'm wearing flip-flops."