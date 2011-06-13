Fergie: 'I gain and lose weight everywhere from the thighs up'

By Molly McGonigle

Fergie has made a name for herself by acting outrageous as the lead singer of The Black Eyed Peas. But in the newest issue of Allure, Fergie shows off much more low-key side. Click through to see what Mrs. Josh Duhamel says about working hard, staying in shape and those pesky pregnancy rumors.

On her age:

"I'm definitely young at heart, and I always will be. I'm just trying to age gracefully."

On her looks:

"I've learned to love my nose because it's unique. It's interesting, and it just makes me a little different."