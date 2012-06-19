Fergie: 'I'm Excited to Have a Child with Josh'

By Molly McGonigle

Between her singing career, being a wife to Josh Duhamel and all her other business ventures, Fergie really is a jack of all trades. But now that she's taking a breather from the music world, she's looking at life in a new light -- and thinking about starting a family. See what Fergie has to say in the July issue of Self about having kids, staying fit and learning how to have it all.

On having kids with Josh:

"I'm excited to have a child with Josh. He'll be an amazing dad."