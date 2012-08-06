Gwen Stefani: Finding Balance Between Work, Family Is Hardest Thing I've Ever Done

By Chris Gardner

Gwen Stefani is known for having tight abs and platinum blond hair. And it just so happens that those are two of her least favorite subjects to discuss in interviews. But lucky for us, in the September issue of Harper's Bazaar, she opened up about balancing work life and motherhood, her signature red lips and how she ruined her first designer dress in the early days of No Doubt's rise to fame.

On her attitude towards gossip:

"That someone would say something untrue or bad about me doesn't bother me. It's like water off a duck's back."

