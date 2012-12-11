Gwyneth Paltrow: I've made a lot of mistakes

By Chris Gardner

From the outside, it appears as though Gwyneth Paltrow leads an exceptionally charmed life with a great body, adorable kids and a rock star hubby. She let Redbook magazine take a closer, insider look, by teaming up with her trainer pal Tracy Anderson to talk about working out, having better sex and getting older.

On turning 40:

"The morning of my 40th birthday, my children and husband woke me up with hugs and gifts, and I proceeded to have the best week of my life. I feel really happy being 40, now that I'm on the other side of it. There was definitely some uncomfortable anticipation. But I'm amazed at what I've been able to accomplish, that I've maintained my important relationships and have such incredible women friends, that I have two funny, beautiful children who can give me a real life. In a way, I feel like no one should make big life decisions until 40. It's when it all starts to settle and become clear."

