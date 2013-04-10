Gwyneth Paltrow on her marriage to Chris Martin: It's not always easy

gwyneth paltrow chris martin harper's bazaar babies children

By Chris Gardner

They say with age comes a new perspective on life, and that's certainly true for Gwyneth Paltrow. The Oscar-winning actress opens up to Harper's Bazaar about the concerns that often accompany growing older -- good health, a happy marriage and more children -- and you might be surprised by what she has to say. Keep reading to find out ...

RELATED: See more from the Gwyneth Paltrow cover story in Harper's Bazaar

On being fearless:

"I don't hold on to fear as much as I used to, because I've learned a lot about genuinely not caring what strangers think about me. It's very liberating. It's very empowering, and I've learned a lot of that from Jay -- Shawn Carter -- Z, because his approach to life is very internal. It's a very good lesson to learn."

Keep clicking for more photos and quotes from Gwyneth ...