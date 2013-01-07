Heidi Klum: Getting married again is not that important

By Chris Gardner

Prior to their highly publicized split, Heidi Klum and Seal received plenty of attention for renewing their vows once a year during their seven-year marriage. The last time she walked down the aisle with Seal was likely her last.

In the new issue of Marie Claire, Klum reveals that it's not "important" for her to do it again -- at least not now. She also dishes on Seal, sex and if she'll ever be a cougar.

On sex:

"Some people are more experimental in bed and others are more boring. If you are wild and crazy, bring it on so the other person is well aware that you have little devil horns that come out every once in a while. It's good to make an effort to dress up sometimes, to do things outside of the norm."

