Hilary Duff Admits She Didn't Love Being Pregnant

New mom Hilary Duff has a confession: She didn't love being pregnant. "Right when I really started to show, I would look in the mirror and wonder whose body that was!" she tells Parade in its latest issue. The actress opened up to the magazine about how her pregnancy changed her body, the pressure to get back in shape, and how parenthood has strengthened her marriage. Keep clicking to read more.

On the most surprising thing about motherhood:

"The list goes on and on. I felt my heart grew the second I met him. You feel so protective right away. You feel loving and nurturing right away. Everybody always talks about it, about how you don't know love until you meet your baby, and you really feel that. There are no words. It was a really wonderful surprise. And there is no way to prepare yourself for the sleep deprivation and what comes with it."