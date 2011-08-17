Jennifer Hudson: 'I Like Me the Way I Am'

By Molly McGonigle

Jennifer Hudson has undergone a radical life and weight change in the past year. And refreshingly enough, she knows she's not perfect, but she is still happy with herself. Click through to see what she says to Self magazine about being fit, loving the skin she's in and how her fans feel about it.

On the decision to lose weight:

"It really started when I was pregnant with David, who's 2 now, and I thought, 'Hold on -- why doesn't anybody know I'm pregnant?' And I wanted to set a good example for my son. Right after I had him, I began trying to change things."