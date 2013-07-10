Hugh Jackman talks rumors, his marriage and more!

hugh jackman good housekeeping

By Molly McGonigle

What a guy that Hugh Jackman is. For years, he has had to answer questions about why he's with an older woman, Deborrah Lee Furness, (he's 44 and she's 57), and whether or not he's gay. While he mostly ignores these rumors and stories, in the newest issue of Good Housekeeping, he sets the record straight about his loving wife. He also goes on to talk about the many rumors he deals with and all about his adoption choices.

On criticism of his wife:

"If anyone meets my wife, they're like, 'You're alright, Hugh, but your wife is awesome.' Everyone who meets her loves her. So it's just wrong. It almost makes me sad for the people [saying those things]. They're obviously in a bad place."