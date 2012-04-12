Jason Derulo on Jordin Sparks: Our Relationship Comes First

By Chris Gardner

In January, Jason Derulo was knee-deep in rehearsals, preparing for what would've been the largest headlining world tour of the singer-songwriter's career. But while jamming through one of the stage-ready routines, Derulo's hands-free backflip went horribly wrong when he landed on his head and fractured a vertebrae in his neck. He could've been paralyzed or worse: He could've died.

But the results have been far more inspiring. Derulo has not only rebounded to a great place and is expected to make a full recovery, but he's already back in the studio looking ahead to grabbing another go at that ambitious world tour. But first, Derulo has booked a coveted performance slot on the "American Idol" finale. The R&B star talked to Wonderwall about the injury, his famous girlfriend, Jordin Sparks and what he's cooking up with Coca-Cola and "Idol."

Keep clicking for the full interview and enjoy a Spotify-presented soundtrack of Derulo's biggest hits while you're reading...