Celeb Gloss

Jennifer Aniston: 'Happiness is a choice'

Glamour 1 / 9

By Molly McGonigle

"We Are the Millers" hits theaters on Aug. 9. And since this comedy marks the third time that Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis have teamed up, Glamour had the brilliant idea to have Jason interview Jen. Click through to catch some of the highlights of their conversation about their significant others, finding happiness and what advice Jen would give her younger self.

RELATED: Read more from the cover story

Up Next'It's psoriasis!'
Glamour 1 / 9

By Molly McGonigle

"We Are the Millers" hits theaters on Aug. 9. And since this comedy marks the third time that Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis have teamed up, Glamour had the brilliant idea to have Jason interview Jen. Click through to catch some of the highlights of their conversation about their significant others, finding happiness and what advice Jen would give her younger self.

RELATED: Read more from the cover story

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2019
Whalerock Industries
© 2019
Whalerock Industries