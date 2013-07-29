Jennifer Aniston: 'Happiness is a choice'

By Molly McGonigle

"We Are the Millers" hits theaters on Aug. 9. And since this comedy marks the third time that Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis have teamed up, Glamour had the brilliant idea to have Jason interview Jen. Click through to catch some of the highlights of their conversation about their significant others, finding happiness and what advice Jen would give her younger self.

