Jennifer Garner Chats Baby Weight, Motherhood and More

By Rebecca Silverstein

2012 will be one for the books for Jennifer Garner. Not only did she give birth to her first son, Samuel, in February, but she also has two movies: "Butter" and "The Odd Life of Timothy Green." Still, despite her busy schedule, this mother of three makes time for play. We caught up with Jennifer as she teamed up with Frigidaire and Save the Children for a field day with some very lucky kids in Los Angeles' Griffith Park. Keep clicking as she chats about how she's shedding her baby weight, keeping her kids active and more.

