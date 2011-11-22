Why Jeremy Renner Prioritizes Acting Over Women

By Molly McGonigle

Ever since striking acting gold in "The Hurt Locker," Jeremy Renner has cemented his leading action dude status. But despite his recent success, he hasn't forgotten his slow break into Hollywood. In the newest issue of Details, Jeremy talks about working in construction and why women are not his priority.

On his film roles:

"I'm blessed to have cool roles in these big movies. Because nothing against 'Transformers,' but thank God I don't have to do a monologue to a robot. I don't know how Shia, God bless him, does that."